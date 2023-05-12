UrduPoint.com

Markets Mixed As Traders Weigh Inflation, China Talks And Debt Ceiling

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):Markets were mixed Friday as traders weighed a range of issues including US debt ceiling hopes, high-level talks between Washington and Beijing, banking sector uncertainty and more signs of a slowing economy.

Investors hoping the Federal Reserve will finally take a breather from its long-running campaign of interest rate hikes have been left feeling a little more confident this week after data showed inflation on both a consumer and wholesale level continued to ease in April.

Their hopes were given a further boost Thursday by news that jobless claims last week hit their highest since October 2021, suggesting the labour market was showing some slack.

The Fed has long said it needed to see a softening in employment as well as a drop in inflation before it could consider ending its rate hike drive and look at a potential cut in borrowing costs.

"US economic data overnight continued the theme of tentative signs of a softening labour market and room for optimism about the inflation outlook," said National Australia Bank's Taylor Nugent.

"Caution on one week's claims number is always well advised, but the incremental signal looks to be a more compelling trend higher." There was also some positive news out of Washington that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met in Vienna this week, as the superpowers seek to temper tensions over a number of issues, particularly Taiwan.

The eight hours of talks over Wednesday and Thursday also covered Russia's invasion of Ukraine and capped an unofficial pause in high-level contact since the United States shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon earlier in the year.

Both sides described the face-to-face as "candid, substantive and constructive".

"The risk appetite of the stock market is likely to be lifted by the news of the US-China meeting," Alvin Ngan, of Zhongtai Financial International, said.

"Overseas-listed Chinese stocks and the Chinese internet sector, of which foreign investors have relatively high exposure, are likely to get a boost." US-listed Chinese firms performed well in New York, with tech firms also helped by a strong earnings report from ecommerce giant JD.com. And the rally continued for the sector in Hong Kong, with JD.com up more than seven percent and rival Alibaba almost three percent higher.

However, the gains were unable to help the city's Hang Seng Index maintain early gains, while there were also losses in Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Taipei.

Still, Tokyo, Sydney, Wellington and Mumbai were all higher.

And London rose at the open as data showed the UK economy grew 0.1 percent over the first quarter as output continues to be hit by high inflation and strikes.

Paris and Frankfurt were also in positive territory.

The broad losses followed another tepid lead from Wall Street, where the Dow and S&P 500 ended down as fears over the banking sector continued to weigh.

US regional lenders came under fresh pressure after PacWest noted in a filing that it was exploring strategic options, sparking a surge in withdrawals from worried customers.

It said total deposits dived almost 17 percent in the first quarter, when the finance industry was rocked by the collapse of three local banks.

PacWest dived more than a fifth, while several other regional lenders including KeyCorp, Zions Bancorporation and Western Alliance Bancorporation took a hit.

Eyes are also on Washington, where much-anticipated debt ceiling talks between President Joe Biden and Republican leaders were postponed until next week, with sources saying staff-level discussions were progressing.

While Democrats and Republicans blamed each other for the impasse on hiking the US borrowing limit, there is a hope a deal can be hammered out that will allow the country to pay its bills.

JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon warned Thursday that failure to reach an agreement would be "potentially catastrophic".

"People should remember the American financial system is the foundation to the global economic system," he told Bloomberg Television.

That came after the International Monetary Fund also said there would be "very serious repercussions not only for the US but also for the global economy should there be a US debt default".

- Key figures around 0710 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 percent at 29,388.30 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.4 percent at 19,658.22 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.1 percent at 3,272.36 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,763.94 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0929 from $1.0918 on Thursday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2527 from $1.2514 Dollar/yen: UP at 134.79 yen from 134.55 yen Euro/pound: UP at 87.25 pence from 87.22 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.7 percent at $70.35 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $74.38 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 33,309.84 (close)

