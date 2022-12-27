UrduPoint.com

Markets Mostly Rise After China Scraps Travel Quarantine

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Markets mostly rise after China scraps travel quarantine

European and Asian stock markets advanced on Tuesday but Wall Street wavered after China said it would end quarantines for overseas arrivals, spurring hopes for the revival of the world's second-largest economy

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :European and Asian stock markets advanced on Tuesday but Wall Street wavered after China said it would end quarantines for overseas arrivals, spurring hopes for the revival of the world's second-largest economy.

China has abruptly reversed its strict pandemic restrictions even as a surge in infections overtakes the country.

The curbs had torpedoed the economy and sparked nationwide protests.

The latest easing will put an end to nearly three years of border controls on January 8, when Beijing downgrades Covid-19 to a Class B infectious disease.

People in China have since gone rushing to search for overseas flights, with the reopening set to be a boon for the travel industry.

"There is a bit of a buzz in the market because of another move by China to distance itself from the economically damaging zero-Covid policy," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

China's benchmark Shanghai index and the second index in Shenzhen both posted healthy gains, while Tokyo ended a shade higher with Seoul, Singapore and Mumbai also all up.

Paris and Frankfurt also closed higher.

But Wall Street was mixed after a long holiday weekend. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent in midday trading while the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent.

Markets in London, Hong Kong and Sydney were still closed for the holidays.

"Inbound tourism is not a huge economic bounty for China relative to domestic tourism but policy fast-track and early zero-Covid exit means growth could recover enormously," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

Markets have also been buoyed by fresh data last week that indicated a slowing of US inflation, as well as an uptick in consumer spending.

But the news was not definitive and all eyes will be on how the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to balance inflationary concerns alongside the possibility of a recession caused by increased borrowing costs.

- Oil up - Elsewhere, oil prices jumped following the announcement by China -- which is the world's biggest importer of crude -- and a Russian decree banning exports to countries complying with a price cap on its crude.

The price ceiling was imposed by Western nations as part of efforts to slash a major source of revenue for Russia.

Brent North Sea crude, the international oil benchmark, and the US West Texas Intermediate contract were both up by around 1.5 percent.

- Key figures around 1640 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 33,358.54 points Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.4 percent at 13,995.10 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 6,550.66 (close) EURO STOXX 50 - UP 0.4 percent at 3,832.89 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 26,447.87 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.0 percent at 3,095.57 (close) Dollar/yen: UP at 133.43 Yen from 132.62 yen on Monday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0656 from $1.0631 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2024 from $1.2063 Euro/pound: UP at 88.60 pence from 88.13 penceBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.5 percent at $85.74 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.5 percent at $80.72 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Exports Russia China Holidays Oil Sydney London Shenzhen Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Singapore Seoul Price New York Euro January Border Market All From Industry Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil ..

CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil

3 minutes ago
 US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democr ..

US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democratic Traditions Post Elections ..

3 minutes ago
 France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run ..

France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run

5 minutes ago
 Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price ..

Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price cap from February

5 minutes ago
 Spain Unveils New Aid Package Worth $10.6Bln to He ..

Spain Unveils New Aid Package Worth $10.6Bln to Help Cover Basic Expenses

26 minutes ago
 Pindi Police arrests 13 suspects, recovers arms, a ..

Pindi Police arrests 13 suspects, recovers arms, ammunition in Chauntra operatio ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.