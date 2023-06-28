Open Menu

Markets Mostly Rise As Upbeat US Data Plays Against Rates Outlook

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Markets mostly rise as upbeat US data plays against rates outlook

Equity markets mostly rose Wednesday as investors weighed data showing the US economy remained resilient in the face of rising interest rates against the prospect of more tightening to bring inflation under control

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ):Equity markets mostly rose Wednesday as investors weighed data showing the US economy remained resilient in the face of rising interest rates against the prospect of more tightening to bring inflation under control.

Wall Street popped higher Tuesday after a string of readings soothed concerns about a possible recession, while traders were also cheered by Chinese growth pledges.

However, reports that Washington could block the export of artificial intelligence chips to China weighed on sentiment.

US investors cheered news that a closely watched gauge of consumer confidence last month hit its highest level since January last year, while new home sales surged in May and orders for big-ticket manufactured items rose again.

The figures tempered fears that the world's top economy could tip into recession because of more than a year of rate hikes and lifted hopes the US Federal Reserve could still guide it to a so-called soft landing by also bringing inflation down to its two percent target.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that while economists had predicted a contraction was on the way, it still had not materialized.

"It's been coming for 11 months, well guess what? I don't think it is going to come," he told a fundraiser, flagging healthy jobs growth and anti-inflation measures.

But National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril pointed to "the theme of 'sectoral recessions' playing with different lags, making the Fed job to tame inflation harder".

He pointed to the property sector now performing well after being the first to be hit by rate hikes, while manufacturing is in recession at the same time the services sector is growing.

"Meanwhile the resilience of the labor market and consumer are feeding, not detracting from, inflationary pressures," he added. "Overall, the data is telling us the Fed needs to keep its foot on the tightening pedal." Asian investors struggled to maintain Tuesday's momentum in the morning but picked up the pace in the afternoon.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Mumbai, Wellington, Bangkok and Taipei all rose. Shanghai ended flat but Seoul dropped.

London, Paris and Frankfurt opened on the front foot.

- Key figures around 0715 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.0 percent at 33,193.99 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 percent at 19,158.60 Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,189.38 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.3 percent at 7,484.79 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0942 from $1.0964 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2725 from $1.2748 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 143.97 yen from 144.06 yen Euro/pound: UP at 86.00 pence from 85.95 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $67.94 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.4 percent at $72.53 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 33,926.74 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Australia China Washington Job Bank Sydney London Guide Shanghai Tame Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Wellington Singapore Seoul Taipei Same Bangkok York January May Market All From Top Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Greek Prime Minister Tasks New Government With 120 ..

Greek Prime Minister Tasks New Government With 120 Reforms

31 seconds ago
 Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Put ..

Statements of Western Leaders on Contacts With Putin Deserve No Respect - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - F ..

Over 2,000 Flights Delayed, Canceled Within US - Flight Tracker

4 minutes ago
 Latvian Court Says to Law Restricting Higher Educa ..

Latvian Court Says to Law Restricting Higher Education in Russian Contradicts Co ..

4 minutes ago
 Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in ..

Belarus Ranks as Russia's Largest Trade Partner in CIS, 4th Across Globe - Putin

4 minutes ago
 Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to ..

Russia in Contact With US on Work of Embassies to Deal With Mess Created by Obam ..

4 minutes ago
Bonded Warehouse Policy introduced to end dry outs ..

Bonded Warehouse Policy introduced to end dry outs in petroleum sector: Minister ..

15 minutes ago
 Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization of ..

Armenian, Turkish Leaders Discuss Normalization of Ties - Yerevan

15 minutes ago
 World Bank to Allocate $1Bln to Turkey for Reconst ..

World Bank to Allocate $1Bln to Turkey for Reconstruction After Earthquakes - Re ..

15 minutes ago
 ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for S ..

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for Sectors and Themes

15 minutes ago
 OIC SG congratulates Muslim world on Eid Al-Adha

OIC SG congratulates Muslim world on Eid Al-Adha

15 minutes ago
 Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years near ..

Pilgrims stone devil as largest Hajj in years nears to conclusion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business