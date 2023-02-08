Markets mostly rise but rate worries keep optimism in check

Most markets rose Wednesday but traders remained on edge after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell reiterated that inflation was coming down but interest rates might need to go higher than expected to get it under control

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ):Most markets rose Wednesday but traders remained on edge after Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell reiterated that inflation was coming down but interest rates might need to go higher than expected to get it under control.

A run of key data in recent months has indicated a series of bumper hikes last year was beginning to pay off, fuelling hopes that the central bank could pause its tightening cycle and even lower borrowing costs at the end of the year.

But a forecast-busting jobs report on Friday -- showing half a million new jobs created in January -- dealt traders a heavy blow and stoked speculation that more increases were on the way.

And on Tuesday, Powell confirmed those fears, telling The Economic Club of Washington, DC that he saw 2023 to be a year of "significant declines in inflation", but it will only hit the Fed's two percent target next year.

But he warned "we think we are going to need to do further rate increases", adding that the "labour market is extraordinarily strong".