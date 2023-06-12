UrduPoint.com

Markets Mostly Up, Traders Move Cautiously Ahead Of Fed Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Markets mostly up, traders move cautiously ahead of Fed decision

Most markets rose Monday but investors traded cautiously as they awaited key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later this week

Most markets rose Monday but investors traded cautiously as they awaited key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later this week.

Stocks globally have enjoyed a broadly strong run-up this month on hopes the US central bank will decide against an eleventh successive hike at the end of the meeting on Wednesday.

Positive readings on jobs in the past few weeks -- indicating the economy remained healthy but gave the Fed room to stand pat in June -- have added to the broadly upbeat mood.

However, with the policy board split on the best way forward for fighting still-too-high inflation, there remains a certain amount of uncertainty on trading floors.

The decision comes a day after the release of consumer price inflation data, which could play a major role in officials' thinking.

- Key figures around 0820 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 32,434.00 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 percent at 19,404.31 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,228.83 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,593.70 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0772 from $1.0749 on Friday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2589 from $1.2578 Dollar/yen: UP at 139.50 yen from 139.41 yen Euro/pound: UP at 85.54 percent from 85.44 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.8 percent at $68.89 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.7 percent at $73.52 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 33,876.78 (close)

