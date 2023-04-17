UrduPoint.com

Markets Rally As Traders Weigh Latest US Data, Rates Outlook

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Markets rose Monday as traders weighed a bigger-than-expected drop in US retail sales and the prospect of further Federal Reserve monetary tightening

The mood was helped by forecast-beating earnings from US banking titans that eased concerns about the sector after last month's turmoil that saw three regional lenders go under.

Investors built on last week's broad rally that came on the back of data showing inflation falling quicker than estimated last month, which fanned hopes the Fed will bring its interest rate hiking campaign to an end soon.

Analysts said that while the one percent drop in retail sales -- double what was forecast -- could give the US central bank more room to pause, it also revived worries that the world's top economy could tip into recession.

Despite figures pointing to prices falling, a survey by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumers' expectations for inflation rose this month to 4.6 percent annually, from 3.6 percent in March.

Meanwhile, Fed governor Christopher Waller dented hopes the bank will ease back on its tightening campaign soon, saying on Friday that rates should continue going up as inflation remained elevated.

"Because financial conditions have not significantly tightened, the labour market continues to be strong and quite tight, and inflation is far above target, so monetary policy needs to be tightened further," he warned.

"How much further will depend on incoming data on inflation, the real economy, and the extent of tightening credit conditions." Commentators said there is a broad belief the Fed will hike borrowing costs 25 basis points next month, though some say another rise could be in the pipeline for June.

Asian investors got off to a slow start in Asia but confidence picked up as the day wore on.

Hong Kong and Shanghai led gains, climbing more than one percent, while there were also advances in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok and Wellington.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all rallied out of the blocks.

- Key figures around 0720 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 28,514.78 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.7 percent at 20,778.20 Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.4 percent at 3,385.61 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,906.54 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0988 from $1.0997 on Friday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2419 from $1.2416 Dollar/yen: UP at 134.00 yen from 133.75 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.48 pence at 88.53 pence West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $82.54 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 percent at $86.37 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 33,886.47 (close)

