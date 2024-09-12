Open Menu

Markets Rally With Wall St After US Inflation Eases Further

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:47 PM

Markets rally with Wall St after US inflation eases further

A surge in tech firms Thursday helped Asian markets track a Wall Street rally after data showed US inflation at a more than three-year low, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A surge in tech firms Thursday helped Asian markets track a Wall Street rally after data showed US inflation at a more than three-year low, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.

The much-anticipated consumer price index allowed investors to breathe a sigh of relief after a tough couple of weeks that have been filled with worries about the world's top economy, as a weak run of jobs figures stoked recession fears.

While a report on wholesale prices is due later in the day, the main focus is now on next week's Fed policy decision and its post-meeting statement on the outlook for rates.

Bets are now surging on a 25-basis-point reduction, with talk of a 50-point shift muted by figures showing that core inflation had seen an unexpected uptick.

"The stronger than expected core CPI for August will no doubt weaken the case for a 50 basis point cut," Carol Kong at Commonwealth Bank of Australia told AFP.

"The inflation and labour market data are in line with a soft landing scenario in the US economy, rather than a recession. As such, we stick to our call for a 25 basis point cut next week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Bank Price August Market Top Asia Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrat ..

Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations reach to peak in KP

6 minutes ago
 SC disposes of contempt case against Vawda, TV cha ..

SC disposes of contempt case against Vawda, TV channels

6 minutes ago
 FDA provides online payment facility to sports com ..

FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members

13 minutes ago
 IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops

IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops

9 minutes ago
 Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for liv ..

Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards

13 minutes ago
 SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD

SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD

9 minutes ago
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior ..

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..

9 minutes ago
 IMO Secretary General calls on PM

IMO Secretary General calls on PM

9 minutes ago
 ADC visits girls high school to review educational ..

ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Police strengthening provincial border chec ..

Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspe ..

Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive

13 minutes ago
 Classes start at DMC university campus

Classes start at DMC university campus

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business