Markets Rally With Wall St After US Inflation Eases Further
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:47 PM
A surge in tech firms Thursday helped Asian markets track a Wall Street rally after data showed US inflation at a more than three-year low, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A surge in tech firms Thursday helped Asian markets track a Wall Street rally after data showed US inflation at a more than three-year low, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.
The much-anticipated consumer price index allowed investors to breathe a sigh of relief after a tough couple of weeks that have been filled with worries about the world's top economy, as a weak run of jobs figures stoked recession fears.
While a report on wholesale prices is due later in the day, the main focus is now on next week's Fed policy decision and its post-meeting statement on the outlook for rates.
Bets are now surging on a 25-basis-point reduction, with talk of a 50-point shift muted by figures showing that core inflation had seen an unexpected uptick.
"The stronger than expected core CPI for August will no doubt weaken the case for a 50 basis point cut," Carol Kong at Commonwealth Bank of Australia told AFP.
"The inflation and labour market data are in line with a soft landing scenario in the US economy, rather than a recession. As such, we stick to our call for a 25 basis point cut next week.
