Markets rattled as bank shares hammered

Global markets took a beating on Friday as US jobs data boosted the likelihood of further aggressive interest rate hikes, and bank shares were mauled by the SVB debacle

After sharp losses on Thursday, Wall Street's top indices had managed to peek into the green before regulators closed troubled Silicon Valley Bank, sending stocks tumbling into the red again.

But European equity markets ended sharply lower, with London stocks sliding 1.7 percent while both Paris and Frankfurt dropped 1.3 percent.

Asian stocks also posted steep losses.

Markets were rocked after SVB, which specialises in venture-capital financing, on Thursday announced a stock offering and offloaded securities to raise much-needed cash as it struggles with falling deposits.

In reaction, the firm's shares collapsed 60 percent in New York on Thursday and trading was suspended on Friday, before regulators announced they had closed the bank.

"Market sentiment has been weak due to the potential threats of SVB's collapse and contagion effect," said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets.

In London, shares in banking giant HSBC slumped 4.7 percent, while Standard Chartered fell 4.4 percent, Barclays 4.1 percent and Lloyds 3.5 percent.

In the eurozone, Deutsche Bank tanked 10 percent at one stage and closed down 7.4 percent, while French lender Societe Generale slumped 4.5 percent.

In the United States, shares in heavyweights Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citibank initially continued to sink on Friday, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressing "concern" about the situation and saying she was "monitoring" a few banks.

But they later rallied and stood higher in late morning trading. Bank of America and Citibank fell lower after the closure of SVB was announced.

"The debate today is whether SVB's issues are SVB's issues or the start of a bigger issue for the banking sector," said Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

One of SVB's problems was that the quick jump in interest rates meant that securities they had bought were selling for significantly less.

That is a situation that probably holds true for other banks and could pose a problem if they need to raise funds.

- Key figures around 1630 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.4 percent at 32,397.47 points London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.7 percent at 7,748.35 Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.3 percent at 15,427.97 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.3 percent at 7,220.67 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.3 percent at 4,229.53 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.7 percent at 28,143.97 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 3.0 percent at 19,319.92 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.4 percent at 3,230.08 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0664 from $1.0581 on Thursday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2058 from $1.1925 Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.41 pence from 88.73 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 135.06 yen from 136.15 yenWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.5 percent at $76.85 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.6 percent at $82.87 per barrel