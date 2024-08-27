Open Menu

Markets Retreat After Rally, Oil Dips But Middle East Worries Linger

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Markets retreat after rally, oil dips but Middle East worries linger

Asian markets slipped Tuesday following a tepid day on Wall Street as traders took a breather from a recent rally fuelled by bets on a US interest rate cut, while oil eased from a surge caused by Middle East tensions

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Asian markets slipped Tuesday following a tepid day on Wall Street as traders took a breather from a recent rally fuelled by bets on a US interest rate cut, while oil eased from a surge caused by Middle East tensions.

A string of supportive data in recent weeks and comments from top Federal Reserve officials have helped push equities higher in August after starting the month in turmoil on fears of a US recession.

Fed boss Jerome Powell confirmed in a much-anticipated speech Friday that the time had come to begin lowering borrowing costs from their two-decade highs as inflation slows to the bank's two percent target and the labour market softens.

Talk is now centred on how much the Fed will cut next month, and how far it will go afterwards.

Powell was followed Monday by the head of the San Francisco Fed, Mary Daly, saying it was "hard to imagine" not cutting next month while Richmond chief Thomas Barkin indicated he supported "dialling down".

Still, that was not enough to help traders build on their gains, with eyes now on the release of several data points while geopolitical concerns act as a drag on sentiment.

"Right now, market participants are likely to focus on the state of the US economy in line with the Fed's interest rate cut cycle on whether the Fed is late in the game of enacting its interest rate cuts and the potential impact on risk assets," said OANDA's Kelvin Wong.

"Any leading economic data and labour market conditions... that indicate a deterioration in growth and employment may trigger another similar risk-off episode.

"If such a scenario occurs, the Fed may be forced to embark on larger interest rate cuts."

Among the key US indicators due this week are the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index -- the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation -- gross domestic product, personal income, spending, and consumer sentiment.

The crucial non-farm payrolls report -- a big miss that helped cause a market rout at the start of the month -- is up next week.

Meanwhile, chip titan Nvidia is due to release its latest earnings, which will be pored over for an idea about demand for artificial intelligence after a surge this year in firms linked to the technology.

On Wall Street, the Dow edged up but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended in the red.

And Asia fared little better, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul Singapore, Sydney, Wellington and Taipei all slipping.

Crude prices eased slightly but held most of Monday's gains of at least three percent that came on concerns the Middle East crisis could spiral.

Sunday's exchange of fire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel has ramped up fears that Iran could get involved, sparking a wider regional conflict.

Traders were also jolted by news that the eastern-based administration in oil-rich Libya will close fields under its control and suspend production and exports "until further notice".

"A mix of geopolitical tensions, volatile oil prices, and mixed economic data has created a complex and uncertain backdrop for global financial markets," said Luca Santos of ACY Securities.

"While the initial response has been one of caution, the evolving nature of these risks means that market conditions could change quickly."

- Key figures around 0230 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 38,055.62 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.5 percent at 17,706.71

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 2,848.45

Dollar/yen: UP at 144.71 yen from 144.53 yen on Friday

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1169 from $1.1166

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3192 from $1.3184

Euro/pound: UP at 84.66 pence from 84.64 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $77.07 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.4 percent at $81.14 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 41,240.52 (close)

London - FTSE 100: Closed for a holiday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Technology Exchange Exports Israel Iran Oil Bank San Francisco Richmond Sydney Santos London Shanghai Hong Kong Tokyo Wellington Singapore Seoul Taipei Mary Powell New York Lebanon Libya Middle East May August Sunday Market All From Top Asia Labour Employment

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

4 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

4 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

4 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business