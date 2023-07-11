Markets rise as China pledges fresh property support

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Stock markets rose Tuesday, with Hong Kong and Shanghai lifted by China moves to support its struggling property sector and authorities' pledged further help for the economy

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ):Stock markets rose Tuesday, with Hong Kong and Shanghai lifted by China moves to support its struggling property sector and authorities' pledged further help for the economy.

The gains extended gains in New York and Europe as traders look ahead to the release of key US inflation data this week, which could provide a fresh indication of the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans.

However, concerns remain about the upcoming earnings season owing to the high valuations, ever-tightening monetary policies and signs of a slowdown in the economy.

Hong Kong was again one of the best performers Tuesday, a day after a tech-fuelled advance that came after Beijing hit fintech firms Ant Group and Tenpay with big fines and signalled a sector crackdown was almost over.

On Monday, authorities urged banks and other financial institutions to provide easier terms for ailing developers by renegotiating the terms of their loans, with the aim of ensuring homes under construction are delivered.

And on Tuesday, state-run financial newspapers said more announcements were in the pipeline as well as measures to boost business confidence.

The moves come as the vast property industry in China strains under the weight of enormous debts, with some firms such as Evergrande on the verge of collapse.

The crisis has sent shivers through the world's number two economy, which has in turn weighed on global growth. The chairman of Australian mining titan Rio Tinto warned this week of a knock-on effect on the commodities sector.

Beijing has come under immense pressure in recent months to unveil new growth-fuelling policies following a series of below-par indicators showing the post-Covid rebound has run off the tracks.

"China's latest policy support toward the property sector was a bit surprising -- given the low expectations on the property market," said Zhou Hao, of Guotai Junan International Holdings.

"The policies are intended to hedge against the strong headwinds in the market.

" However, observers warn there is limited scope in the amount of stimulus officials can provide owing to huge local government debt and leaders' desire to recalibrate the growth model from a vast state investment model.

Hong Kong and Shanghai enjoyed healthy gains, with Sydney, Mumbai, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta also up. Tokyo eked out marginal gains.

London, Paris and Frankfurt opened higher.

The release of US consumer and producer inflation data this week is now in focus as investors gird themselves for the Fed to resume its rate hiking drive after last month's pause.

While data has pointed to a slowdown in US jobs growth and a tempering of economic activity, most bets are for borrowing costs to go up this month and possibly at least once more before the end of the year.

Several central bank officials have lined up to warn more tightening was needed to get prices under control and inflation back to the Fed's two percent goal.

The data is followed by earnings from some of Wall Street's big beasts including JPMorgan Chase, Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo.

But observers said the reporting season could be a tough one for markets as firms are expected to provide dour forecasts in light of the higher rates environment and the near-term outlook for the global economy.

- Key figures around 0715 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 32,203.57 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.2 percent at 18,699.70 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,221.37 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,277.22 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1015 from $1.1006 on Monday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2897 from $1.2859 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 140.78 yen from 141.33 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.43 pence from 85.53 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $72.34 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.4 percent $78.01 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 33,944.40 (close)

