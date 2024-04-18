Markets Rise As Traders Consider US Rate Outlook
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Asian markets rose Thursday with traders mulling the outlook for US interest rates as Federal Reserve officials questioned the need for a cut anytime soon
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Asian markets rose Thursday with traders mulling the outlook for US interest rates as Federal Reserve officials questioned the need for a cut anytime soon.
Oil edged up after the previous day's losses, which were fuelled by data indicating softer demand in the United States and fading fears of a regional war in the Middle East.
Investors brushed off a sell-off on Wall Street where tech firms were hit by worries that borrowing costs will be kept elevated longer than expected.
Comments from Fed officials reinforced the view that sticky inflation and a resilient US economy will keep the bank from easing monetary policy anytime soon.
A rally across global markets, which saw some hit record highs earlier this month, has given way to concerns that valuations may be overdone, and analysts said the current earnings season is key to maintaining momentum.
Expectations for rate cuts in 2024 have fallen from six predicted at the start of the year to just two, while some analysts have even warned of a possible hike.
Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester said Wednesday that she thought borrowing costs were at the right level for now and there was no rush to reduce them just yet.
And while she saw inflation coming down, she said: "I do think that we need to be watching and gathering more information before we take an action."
Meanwhile, governor Michelle Bowman added that she thought "time will tell whether it is sufficiently restrictive".
The remarks came a day after Fed boss Jerome Powell indicated borrowing costs could stay higher for longer following three straight months of above-forecast inflation and jobs creation.
"The US central bank remains on track to cut rates twice this year, most likely starting at its September meeting," Solita Marcelli, at UBS Group AG, said.
In early trade, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta all rose.
Oil ticked up, having plunged more than three percent Wednesday after figures showed a forecast-busting build in US stockpiles that raised questions about demand in the world's top economy.
Relief that Israel had held off any retaliation for the weekend's missile attack by Iran -- soothing fears of a conflict between the Middle East foes -- also weighed on prices.
Forex markets are also being closely followed after the dollar pushed uncomfortably higher against its peers.
Particularly in focus are the yen and won after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen joined her Japanese and South Korean counterparts in saying they were keeping an eye on movements.
The statement came after South Korea's Choi Sang-mok and Japan's Shunichi Suzuki shared "serious concerns" on the recent weakness of their currencies and agreed to take "appropriate actions" to counter extreme volatility.
Analysts said the statement with Yellen suggested Washington would not push back against intervention by the countries.
The yen has lost almost nine percent this year and the won about seven percent.
However, Yujiro Goto, at Nomura Securities, warned that such a move would not alter the trend in the market if fundamentals do not change.
- Key figures around 0230 GMT -
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 38,090.87 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7 percent at 16,369.68
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,075.77
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 154.12 yen from 154.36 yen on Wednesday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0672 from $1.0676
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2461 from $1.2455
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.66 pence from 85.69 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $82.77 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.2 percent at $87.44 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 37,753.31 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,847.99 (close)
Recent Stories
Harmful ketchup producing factory seized
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points
Ch Shafay visits Directorate of Consumer Protection Council
Will personally monitor Saudi investment projects; no laxity to be tolerated: PM
Two killed in road accident in Bahawalnagar
Mushahid launches Pakistan’s first think tank on Africa
'PBM committed to empower women by providing skills'
Dera police claim to arrest drug peddler
President Asif Ali Zardari summons Senate session on Monday
Flour dealer arrested for profiteering, heavy penalties imposed
Commissioner vows to ensure proper arrangements during "Almi Mushaira"
Time to turn a new page: President calls for meaningful dialogue, political reco ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points10 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre49 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar45 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook45 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1,700 to Rs 250,200 per tola2 hours ago
-
Textile exports earn $12.444 billion for Pakistan in 9 months3 hours ago
-
Markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook40 minutes ago
-
'Bumper production of wheat crop expected'3 hours ago
-
FPCCI waives off 50% membership fee of women chambers3 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 294 hours ago
-
EU seeks to take on China, US to reverse economic decline38 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report5 hours ago