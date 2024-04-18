Markets Rise As Traders Consider US Rate Outlook
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Asian markets rose Thursday with traders mulling the outlook for US interest rates as Federal Reserve officials questioned the need for a cut anytime soon.
Oil edged up after the previous day's losses, which were fuelled by data indicating softer demand in the United States and fading fears of a regional war in the Middle East.
Investors brushed off a sell-off on Wall Street where tech firms were hit by worries that borrowing costs will be kept elevated longer than expected.
Comments from Fed officials reinforced the view that sticky inflation and a resilient US economy will keep the bank from easing monetary policy anytime soon.
A rally across global markets, which saw some hit record highs earlier this month, has given way to concerns that valuations may be overdone, and analysts said the current earnings season is key to maintaining momentum.
Expectations for rate cuts in 2024 have fallen from six predicted at the start of the year to just two, while some analysts have even warned of a possible hike.
