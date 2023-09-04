Markets rise as US jobs data ease rate pressure on Fed

Equities rose Monday on hopes the Federal Reserve has come to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle following a positive US jobs report

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ):Equities rose Monday on hopes the Federal Reserve has come to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle following a positive US jobs report.

Confidence has been buoyed recently by a string of reports pointing to a softening of the labour market and signs the economy is slowing, indicating the US central bank's monetary tightening is kicking in.

Adding to the upbeat mood was the hope that China will continue to unveil measures to boost its stuttering economy and beleaguered property sector.

While the 187,000 new jobs in August was more than forecast, the figures for the previous two months were revised significantly lower, while wage growth cooled.

The readings suggested the economy was not in danger of tipping into recession while at the same time slowing enough to justify not lifting borrowing costs any further -- a so-called "Goldilocks" scenario.

"Fed chair (Jerome) Powell, or President (Joe) Biden for that matter, probably couldn't have scripted a better August employment report if they'd tried," said Ray Attrill at National Australian Bank.

"The Goldilocks metaphor is much used and abused in economic and financial circles, but in relation to the various 'soft landing' signals emanating from the report, on this occasion it does seem entirely appropriate.

" Michael Hewson at CMC Markets added: "From the Fed's point of view this is exactly the type of report they would have wanted to see to justify keeping monetary policy unchanged this month.

"If that trend continues, and there's no reason to suppose it won't then it's quite reasonable to assume that we could well have seen the last of Fed rate hikes for this economic cycle." After a broadly positive day on Wall Street, Asia enjoyed a healthy start to the week.

Hong Kong jumped more than two percent as investors played catch-up with Friday's regional advance after being closed because of a typhoon.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Mumbai, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta were also in the green.

London, Paris and Frankfurt rose at the open.

- Key figures around 0715 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 32,939.18 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.4 percent at 18,822.22 Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.4 percent at 3,177.06 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.6 percent at 7,507.28 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 146.17 yen from 146.25 yen on Friday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0790 from $1.0777 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2613 from $1.2590 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.55 pence from 85.58 pence West Texas Intermediate: FLAT at $85.55 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: FLAT at $88.52 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 34,837.71 (close)