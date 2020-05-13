Markets slide on fears of second coronavirus wave

Fears of a second coronavirus wave and a warning that fiscal support may be needed to prevent lasting damage to the US economy from the coronavirus crisis helped push stocks lower on Wednesday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Fears of a second coronavirus wave and a warning that fiscal support may be needed to prevent lasting damage to the US economy from the coronavirus crisis helped push stocks lower on Wednesday.

Wall Street's main indices slid after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economic recovery may be slower than desired in the aftermath of the pandemic, but should rebound "substantially" once the outbreak is reined in.

As the shutdowns drag on, they could cause "lasting damage" to the US economy and more policies may be needed to deal with that possibility, including spending beyond the nearly $3 trillion already approved by Congress, he warned.

"Additional fiscal support could be costly, but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery," Powell said in a speech.

European stocks were also being mauled over concerns of a second wave of virus infections.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt lost 1.7 percent and Paris 1.9 percent, while Madrid and Milan both retreated around 1.0 percent.

Meanwhile, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.0 percent as official data showed the British economy contracted by 2.0 percent in the first quarter on the back of the COVID-19 outbreak.