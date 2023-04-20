UrduPoint.com

Markets Slip As Inflation, Rates Worry Investors

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 10:01 PM

Markets slip as inflation, rates worry investors

Markets mostly fell Thursday following a tepid performance in New York and Europe as traders fret over the inflation outlook and central bank plans to hike interest rates to tame rampant prices

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ):Markets mostly fell Thursday following a tepid performance in New York and Europe as traders fret over the inflation outlook and central bank plans to hike interest rates to tame rampant prices.

Wall Street closed relatively flat following mixed corporate results, and as a Federal Reserve report said that the US economy was "little changed" in recent weeks.

Results from US regional banks will also be coming into focus after last month's turmoil in the sector that saw three go under and Credit Suisse taken over.

Markets have in recent days been optimistic that central banks, and particularly the Fed, will be able to wind down their rate hiking drive soon after data showed inflation coming down, even if at a slower pace than wanted.

But investors were jolted by news that UK prices were still elevated, rising more than 10 percent on-year last month owing to soaring food costs, fanning bets the Bank of England will have to keep tightening monetary policy.

It also showed that inflation remains stubbornly high and that officials still have their work cut out to bring it down.

"Broader markets are likely still in hawkish shock after the hotter-than-hot UK CPI (consumer prices index) brought back into focus that global inflation is proving more difficult to stamp out amid underlying solid demand," analyst Stephen Innes, of SPI Asset Management, said.

The BoE has hiked rates 11 times since late 2021 in an unsuccessful bid to keep inflation close to a two percent target.

In the United States, the Fed said in its quarterly Beige Book update on the world's top economy that it had stalled in recent weeks and that liquidity was tightening in the wake of the banking upheaval.

"Several districts noted that banks tightened lending standards amid increased uncertainty and concerns about liquidity," the report said, adding that "overall price levels rose moderately during this reporting period, though the rate of price increases appeared to be slowing".

There was also little inspiration from the corporate world after Morgan Stanley and tech titan IBM reported better-than-expected earnings but Tesla missed expectations with profits down about a quarter on-year in January-February.

The flat US markets were a reflection of the "pretty mixed" earnings results in recent days, said Maris Ogg from Tower Bridge Advisors.

"We'll see what happens when we really start getting the regional banks next week," she added.

In Asian earnings, Taiwanese chip behemoth TSMC reported an unexpected jump in first-quarter profits, tempering concerns that it would be slammed by a slowdown in global demand.

Markets swung mostly lower in Asian trade, with Sydney, Shanghai, Singapore, Seoul, Wellington, Bangkok and Taipei down, while London, Paris and Frankfurt opened lower.

But Tokyo, Hong Kong, Manila and Mumbai edged up.

Oil prices extended losses, having shed two percent Wednesday on fears that the Fed could continue to hike rates, in turn denting demand for crude.

- Key figures around 0720 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.2 percent at 28,657.57 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.2 percent at 20,403.22 Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,367.03 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent at 7,894.20 Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0955 from $1.0963 on Wednesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2437 from $1.2435 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 134.51 yen from 134.68 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.06 pence from 88.08 pence West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.3 percent at $78.15 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.3 percent at $82.07 per barrelNew York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 33,897.01 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai World Europe Bank Sydney London Shanghai Tame Stanley Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok York Price New York United Kingdom United States Market From Top Tesla Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

LHC links JIT investigations with its final decisi ..

LHC links JIT investigations with its final decision

5 minutes ago
 After Starship Inaugural Flight, NASA Chief Says L ..

After Starship Inaugural Flight, NASA Chief Says Looks Forward to What SpaceX Le ..

5 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

14 minutes ago
 SBP rebuts Dawn News article: "In breach of law, g ..

SBP rebuts Dawn News article: "In breach of law, govt borrows Rs239bn from State ..

14 minutes ago
 Previous Declared Ceasefires in Sudan Did Not Enti ..

Previous Declared Ceasefires in Sudan Did Not Entirely Stop Fighting - UN Spokes ..

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic heads of state

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.