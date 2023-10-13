Open Menu

Markets Snap Week-long Rally As US Inflation Dents Rate Hopes

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2023 | 05:49 PM

Markets snap week-long rally as US inflation dents rate hopes

Equities went into reverse Friday, snapping a week-long rally, as a forecast-topping US inflation report revived fears the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again before the end of the year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Equities went into reverse Friday, snapping a week-long rally, as a forecast-topping US inflation report revived fears the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again before the end of the year.

Markets have enjoyed a fruitful few days since last week's jobs report suggested the world's top economy remained resilient but was not too strong to warrant more central bank tightening to tame prices.

The positivity pushed stocks higher as Treasury yields have come down after a succession of Fed officials lined up to suggest there was little need to lift borrowing costs from their two-decade highs.

However, the mood was darkened Thursday by data showing the consumer prices index rose slightly more than expected in September, highlighting the tough work still to do in the battle against inflation.

Still, the reading caused a spike in Treasury yields -- exacerbated by a weak bond auction -- and sent stocks tumbling in New York, though they pared some of those losses by the end of the day.

"Much of the 'good' work done in the past week in the form of bull flattening of the US yield curve has been undone by the latest US CPI report, which shows in particular still uncomfortably high core service sector inflation," said National Australia Bank's Ray Attrill.

While observers said the reading was unlikely to sway the Fed in its decision-making ahead of its next policy meeting in November, it shook traders out of their comfort zone.

Officials are expected to hold on rates next month, though there is much debate on their plans for December.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Australia Bank Tame Reading New York September November December Stocks Market From Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorc ..

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

29 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could ..

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

10 minutes ago
 Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

11 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

38 minutes ago
 Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

38 minutes ago
 Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

11 minutes ago
Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

11 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

11 minutes ago
 Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' c ..

Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' catastrophe in Gaza

7 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as ..

JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as profits jump to $13.2 bn

7 minutes ago
 Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good ..

Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good results

2 hours ago
 TSMC applies for 'permanent' permit to export US e ..

TSMC applies for 'permanent' permit to export US equipment to China factory

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business