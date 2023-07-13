Open Menu

Markets Surge On Hopes Fed Close To End Of Hiking Cycle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Markets surge on hopes Fed close to end of hiking cycle

Asian markets leaped Thursday on optimism the Federal Reserve's long-running campaign of interest rate hikes could be near an end after data showed US inflation rose less than expected last month

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):Asian markets leaped Thursday on optimism the Federal Reserve's long-running campaign of interest rate hikes could be near an end after data showed US inflation rose less than expected last month.

Traders already had a spring in their step this week on signs that the bank's monetary tightening measures were kicking in, fanning speculation this month's expected hike could be the last of an elongated cycle.

And the mood brightened further Wednesday when the Labor Department said the consumer price index came in at 3.0 percent in June, the lowest since March 2021 and sharply down from 4.0 percent in May. The Fed's target is two percent.

On top of that, the "core" rate, which excludes the volatile food and energy components and is seen as a better sign of underlying inflation, sank to its lowest since 2021.

The readings follow last week's better-than-hoped personal consumption expenditures data -- seen as the Fed's preferred gauge -- and stoked bets that the bank will hike just once more this month before calling it quits.

Analysts also pointed out that while showing signs of softness, the economy remained in rude health and the labour market was still robust, suggesting the recession many had feared earlier this year could be avoided.

"The economy is defying predictions that inflation would not fall absent significant job destruction," Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council and former Fed vice chair, told the Economic Club of New York.

Also Wednesday, the Fed's "beige book" survey of the economy showed activity had improved since late May thanks to strong tourism and travel.

Wall Street cheered the latest figures, with the Nasdaq up more than one percent as tech firms are more susceptible to borrowing costs, while European markets also surged.

And Asia happily picked up the baton, with Hong Kong up more than two percent while Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei and Manila were all up more than one percent.

Shanghai, Jakarta and Wellington were also well up.

And the dollar struggled to rebound from losses Wednesday against its main peers, with the yen holding below 139 to the greenback, sterling hovering around a 15-month-high of $1.30 and the euro at multi-month highs.

Hong Kong's tech giants were among the Hang Seng Index's best performers on hopes that China's crackdown on the sector is near an end.

That optimism was boosted by state media reports that Premier Li Qiang met representatives from industry leaders including Alibaba and TikTok's Chinese counterpart Douyin on Wednesday.

Li "listened to the opinions and suggestions" of the sector for a "healthy development" of the digital economy, broadcaster CCTV said.

Representatives of Alibaba's cloud computing arm, e-commerce champions JD.com and Pinduoduo, and social networks Douyin and Instagram-like Xiaohongshu were among those present.

"I hope many digital companies will firmly believe in the future," said Li, according to CCTV.

The imposition of hefty fines for fintech affiliates of Tencent and Alibaba last week was seen as a signal the painful crackdown had wound down.

Traders are also keeping watch for any statements out of Beijing after officials announced a series of pledges to support the struggling property sector and indicated other growth-boosting measures would be outlined.

- Key figures around 0230 GMT - Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.3 percent at 32,357.04 (break) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 2.3 percent at 19,292.09 Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.7 percent at 3,218.85 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1140 from $1.1138 on Wednesday Dollar/yen: UP at 138.52 yen from 138.47 yen Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3010 from $1.2992 Euro/pound: UP at 85.73 pence from 85.70 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.1 percent at $75.80 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.1 percent at $80.19 per barrelNew York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 34,347.43 (close)London - FTSE 100: UP 1.8 percent at 7,416.11 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar China Job Bank Sydney London Beijing Shanghai Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei York Price New York Euro March May June Market Media All From Industry Best Top Asia Allied Rental Modarba Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 empowers gam ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2023 empowers gaming talent with unmissable des ..

4 minutes ago
 CM's aide reviews performance of social welfare of ..

CM's aide reviews performance of social welfare offices

17 minutes ago
 DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

DIG emphasizes professional obligation in duties

17 minutes ago
 Water underscored as frontline issue for climate c ..

Water underscored as frontline issue for climate change adaptation

20 minutes ago
 Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July ..

Kazakh Gov't Blames Massive Blackout in Early July on Grid Mismanagement

20 minutes ago
 Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With Ch ..

Blinken Holds 'Candid, Constructive' Talks With China's Wang in Jakarta - State ..

20 minutes ago
Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to ..

Swedish Far-Right Says Working With Government to Tighten Migration Rules

20 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines det ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure outlines details of National Electric Vehi ..

33 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstri ..

US Intelligence Predicts Major Russian Counterstrike as Early as August - US Jou ..

20 minutes ago
 DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning ..

DC emphasizes for involving citizens in cleaning drains

18 minutes ago
 Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

Dubai to host MEIDAM 2023 in September

49 minutes ago
 53 officers of LG Board promoted

53 officers of LG Board promoted

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business