Open Menu

Markets Track Another Wall St Record On Rate Hopes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 05:31 PM

Markets track another Wall St record on rate hopes

Equities rallied Wednesday, following another record performance on Wall Street as traders continue to bet on the US Federal Reserve slashing interest rates several times next year

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Equities rallied Wednesday, following another record performance on Wall Street as traders continue to bet on the US Federal Reserve slashing interest rates several times next year.

The advances come even as central bank officials try to push back against expectations, which have set markets up for a healthy end-of-year rally.

The next key event this week will be the release of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation.

The reading's fall in recent months, along with consumer prices and a slowing jobs market, has been among the main reasons decision-makers are feeling confident that they are on the right track.

Still, they are trying to prevent investors getting ahead of themselves by tempering expectations.

The latest was Atlanta Fed boss Raphael Bostic, who said: "For me, I'm thinking inflation is going to come down relatively slowly in the next six months, which means there's not going to be urgency for us to pull off our restrictive stance."

That comment came after Chicago Fed chief Austan Goolsbee said he was confused by the strong market reaction and New York Fed chief John Williams said traders were being premature.

Still, Wall Street enjoyed another strong day, with the Dow finishing at a fifth straight record high, while the S&P 500 approached its own all-time peak.

Asia and Europe were happy to pick up on the positive vibes.

Tokyo and Seoul rose more than one percent, while there were also healthy gains in Hong Kong, Mumbai, Sydney, Bangkok, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta, though Shanghai and Wellington sank.

London jumped more than one percent at the open after data showed UK inflation slowed sharply last month, while the pound dropped against the dollar as the news lifted hopes the Bank of England can cut rates.

Paris and Frankfurt also started positively.

"Financial markets are currently basking in anticipation of a more festive holiday season, revelling in the optimism of profitable Santa Rally cheer," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Indeed, The Federal Reserve seems ready to offer relief in the coming year, signalling the likelihood of at least three rate reductions in 2024."

The yen edged back slightly after tumbling Tuesday in response to the Bank of Japan's decision not to shift from its ultra-loose monetary policy and to give no guidance for the new year.

- Key figures around 0810 GMT -

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.4 percent at 33,675.94 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7 percent at 16,613.81 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.0 percent at 2,902.11 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 1.3 percent at 7,740.54

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 143.36 yen from 143.89 yen on Tuesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0965 from $1.0979

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2650 from $1.2727

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.03 pence from 86.25 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $74.24 per barrel

Brent North Sea crude: UP 0.3 percent at $79.46 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 37,557.92 (close)

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Dollar Europe Bank Sydney London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Manila Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok Reading Price Atlanta Chicago New York United Kingdom Japan Turkish Lira Market Event From Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security s ..

CJCSC, Jordan’s King discuss regional security situation

5 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

FESCO issues shutdown programme for Thursday

5 minutes ago
 Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 mill ..

Gang of five busted, with recovery of Rs. 6.4 million

3 minutes ago
 Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

Financial help for Christmas families on Christmas

3 minutes ago
 Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers f ..

Former PM Nawaz Sharif obtains nomination papers from NA-15 Masehra

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar terms surrender of BNA members as ' ..

3 minutes ago
ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general el ..

ECP issues code of conduct for upcoming general elections scheduled on Feb 8

9 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 275 power pilferers in 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, con ..

DR Congo votes for president, MPs amid delays, conflict in east

9 minutes ago
 Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

Under-training ASPs visit PSCA

9 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improv ..

Tokyo stocks end higher as market sentiment improves

13 minutes ago
 UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainin ..

UVAS inks MoU with Farming Next to conduct trainings

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business