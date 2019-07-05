UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Markets Turn Flat Amid US Holiday Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:24 AM

Markets turn flat amid US holiday celebrations

European stock markets flatlined Thursday, after an unconvincing session earlier in Asia, with trading volumes thin on the US Independence Day holiday, dealers said

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):European stock markets flatlined Thursday, after an unconvincing session earlier in Asia, with trading volumes thin on the US Independence Day holiday, dealers said.

"European stocks have edged a tad higher while US stock futures are unchanged following Asia's mixed session, one day after new record highs for indexes stateside," said Oanda analyst Dean Popplewell.

"Trading remains thin due to July 4th U.S celebrations," he added but sounded caution before Friday's data release of US non-farm payrolls -- a key update on the health of the world's biggest economy.

"Currently, the dollar trades broadly flat due to the US public holiday but could be vulnerable and ruin traders' weekends if tomorrow's US NFP data comes in on the weaker side." Asian equity markets experienced mixed fortunes, despite a record-breaking performance on Wall Street, as investors turned their focus to Friday's upcoming data while hoping for a big Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

US traders went on a pre-July 4 spending spree Wednesday to push all three main indexes to their all-time highs as a string of weak economic indicators reinforced the case for the Fed to reduce borrowing costs.

With the relief-rally from Donald Trump and Xi Jinping's trade war ceasefire running its course, dealers were turning their attention to the global outlook and pinning their hopes on central bank support.

The release Friday of US non-farm payroll figures is key, analysts say, with a weak reading likely to reinforce expectations of a rate cut.

Talk of a reduction and concerns about the economy have seen the yield on safe haven 10-year Treasuries fall below two percent.

Stephen Innes, at Vanguard Markets, said the fall in yields across several asset classes "has increased investor appetite for high dividend-yielding equity risk".

- Twitter rant - The increasing likelihood of a Fed cut has weighed on the dollar, with riskier currencies such as the South Korean won, Australian dollar and Indonesian rupiah all strengthening.

However, Trump hit out at China on Wednesday in a Twitter rant, accusing it and Europe of artificially keeping the yuan and euro weak to gain an advantage over the US.

He said they were playing a "big currency manipulation game" and "pumping money into their system", adding that the US should step up to the fight by matching them.

Oil prices meanwhile sagged, with traders disappointed by the size of the drop in US stockpiles of the commodity, while worries over the global economic outlook weigh on demand expectations.

- Key figures around 1100 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,618.27 points Paris - CAC 40: FLAT at 5,619.30 Frankfurt - DAX 30: FLAT at 12,620.24 EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 3,539.49 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 21,702.45 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 percent at 28,795.77 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,005.25 (close) New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 26,966.00 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1288 fom $1.1278 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 107.76 yen from 107.81 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2579 from $1.2574Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $63.78 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.4 percent at $57.10 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Dollar Europe China Twitter Trump Bank London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Reading Independence New York North Korea Euro Money July Stocks Market All From Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

7 minutes ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

7 minutes ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

7 minutes ago

Sheep shearers flock to world championship in Fran ..

9 minutes ago

Tutankhamun relic sells for $6 mn in London despit ..

9 minutes ago

6.4-magnitude quake hits Southern California: USGS ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.