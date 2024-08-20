Open Menu

Markets Waver Ahead Of Earnings, Powell Speech

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM

European and Asian stock markets fluctuated on Tuesday as investors trod carefully ahead of a key speech by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell that could provide more hints of an interest rate cut

With recent data indicating the US economy remains in good shape as inflation slows and the labour market softens, there is widespread expectation the bank will finally start unwinding its long-running programme of tight monetary policy next month.

A slew of earnings from US stores Target, Lowe's and TJX are also on tap this week, providing more insight into the confidence of consumers after reassuring retail sales figures last week.

But the main focus is Powell's remarks on Friday to the annual symposium of global central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he could give signals about the Fed's plans for borrowing costs.

Bets have surged that officials will cut rates by 25 basis points next month -- with some even flagging 50 points -- followed by two more before the end of the year.

