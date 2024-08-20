Markets Waver Ahead Of Earnings, Powell Speech
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM
European and Asian stock markets fluctuated on Tuesday as investors trod carefully ahead of a key speech by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell that could provide more hints of an interest rate cut
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) European and Asian stock markets fluctuated on Tuesday as investors trod carefully ahead of a key speech by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell that could provide more hints of an interest rate cut.
With recent data indicating the US economy remains in good shape as inflation slows and the labour market softens, there is widespread expectation the bank will finally start unwinding its long-running programme of tight monetary policy next month.
A slew of earnings from US stores Target, Lowe's and TJX are also on tap this week, providing more insight into the confidence of consumers after reassuring retail sales figures last week.
But the main focus is Powell's remarks on Friday to the annual symposium of global central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he could give signals about the Fed's plans for borrowing costs.
Bets have surged that officials will cut rates by 25 basis points next month -- with some even flagging 50 points -- followed by two more before the end of the year.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Business
-
FBR Task Force on digitalization presents initial findings, aims to achieve sustainable growth in na ..5 hours ago
-
Sindh faces imminent cotton seed shortage; Experts5 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan engages with industry councils to boost export sector5 hours ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech7 hours ago
-
US, European stocks bounce as traders await Fed speech9 hours ago
-
Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema expresses gratitude for € 91.1 million German sup ..9 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 18 paisa against dollar10 hours ago
-
SMEDA starts programme to make SMEs bankable as per govt vision9 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 515 points11 hours ago
-
Global investors look to read tea leaves from Friday speech by Fed chair9 hours ago
-
Foreign visitors to Japan hit record 3.29 million in July12 hours ago
-
SAB recommends exporting 100,000 MT of sugar12 hours ago