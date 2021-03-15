Martyrs' Monument inaugurated at FBR HQ

The Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday inaugurated the Martyrs' Monument at the FBR Headquarters to pay tribute to the services of all those employees of the board who lost their lives in the line of duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday inaugurated the Martyrs' Monument at the FBR Headquarters to pay tribute to the services of all those employees of the board who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by FBR members and other senior officers and officials, said a statement adding the Chairman placed the floral wreath at the site of Martyrs' Monument.

The Martyrs' Monument also contains the Names of those employees who lost their lives due to Covid-19 during performance of official duties.

Out of total 80 martyrs, 32 belonged to Inland Revenue Service and 48 were Pakistan Customs employees.

In the end, special prayer was held for the martyrs, the statement added.