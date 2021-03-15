UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Martyrs' Monument Inaugurated At FBR HQ

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:18 PM

Martyrs' Monument inaugurated at FBR HQ

The Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday inaugurated the Martyrs' Monument at the FBR Headquarters to pay tribute to the services of all those employees of the board who lost their lives in the line of duty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday inaugurated the Martyrs' Monument at the FBR Headquarters to pay tribute to the services of all those employees of the board who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by FBR members and other senior officers and officials, said a statement adding the Chairman placed the floral wreath at the site of Martyrs' Monument.

The Martyrs' Monument also contains the Names of those employees who lost their lives due to Covid-19 during performance of official duties.

Out of total 80 martyrs, 32 belonged to Inland Revenue Service and 48 were Pakistan Customs employees.

In the end, special prayer was held for the martyrs, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed SITE FBR Prayer All

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, RTA launch &#039;Give Way in the Fas ..

6 minutes ago

AED13 bn in individual deposits in UAE banks durin ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Economy closes down commercial office for mi ..

51 minutes ago

CDC Urges Americans to Take Precautions to Avoid A ..

1 second ago

Global Business Forum virtual roadshows examine bu ..

51 minutes ago

CDA to setup 4400 apartments for homeless people o ..

3 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.