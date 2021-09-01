Marwat assumes charge as CC Inland Revenue

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Newly posted Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar, Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat assumed charge of office here on Wednesday.

After assuming charge he visited different offices in Tax House Peshawar and held introductory meeting with subordinate staff.

On this occasion, he urged upon the officers for utilizing all capabilities for promotion of tax culture and achievement of revenue targets. He further stressed need for taking along trading community to make the country financially strong.