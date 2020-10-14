MAS to maintain zero-appreciation of Singapore dollar

(@FahadShabbir)

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday that it will maintain a zero percent per annum rate of appreciation of the Singapore Dollar Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (S$NEER) policy band.

The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centered will be unchanged, MAS said in its latest twice-yearly monetary policy review.

The authority said the Singapore economy is expected to see a recovery in 2021, alongside receding disinflation risk. However, the underlying growth momentum will be weak, and the negative output gap will only narrow slowly in the year ahead.

MAS Core Inflation, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, will rise gradually and turn positive in 2021, but remain well below its long-term average.

It forecasts that both MAS Core Inflation and CPI-All Items inflation are forecast to come in between -0.5 and 0 percent in 2020. In 2021, core inflation will average 0-1 percent, while headline inflation is projected to be between -0.5 and 0.5 percent.

As core inflation is expected to stay low, the MAS assesses that an accommodative policy stance will remain appropriate for some time.

"This will complement fiscal policy efforts to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 and ensure price stability over the medium term," the authority said.