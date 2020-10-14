UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MAS To Maintain Zero-appreciation Of Singapore Dollar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:07 PM

MAS to maintain zero-appreciation of Singapore dollar

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday that it will maintain a zero percent per annum rate of appreciation of the Singapore dollar Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (S$NEER) policy band

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Wednesday that it will maintain a zero percent per annum rate of appreciation of the Singapore Dollar Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (S$NEER) policy band.

The width of the policy band and the level at which it is centered will be unchanged, MAS said in its latest twice-yearly monetary policy review.

The authority said the Singapore economy is expected to see a recovery in 2021, alongside receding disinflation risk. However, the underlying growth momentum will be weak, and the negative output gap will only narrow slowly in the year ahead.

MAS Core Inflation, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private road transport, will rise gradually and turn positive in 2021, but remain well below its long-term average.

It forecasts that both MAS Core Inflation and CPI-All Items inflation are forecast to come in between -0.5 and 0 percent in 2020. In 2021, core inflation will average 0-1 percent, while headline inflation is projected to be between -0.5 and 0.5 percent.

As core inflation is expected to stay low, the MAS assesses that an accommodative policy stance will remain appropriate for some time.

"This will complement fiscal policy efforts to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 and ensure price stability over the medium term," the authority said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Road Singapore Price 2020

Recent Stories

DPRK leader inspects rehabilitation site in South ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan records 14 more deaths, 615 new cases of ..

20 minutes ago

Uzbekistan marks UN human rights council membershi ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt registers 139 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Eight people injure in stray dog biting

2 minutes ago

Balochistan make two changes for National T20 Cup

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.