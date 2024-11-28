Open Menu

Masato Kanda Elected As ADB President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Masato Kanda elected as ADB President

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors has unanimously elected Masato Kanda as ADB’s 11th President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Board of Governors has unanimously elected Masato Kanda as ADB’s 11th President.

Kanda, 59, currently serves as Special Advisor to Japan’s Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, according to ADB press release received here Thursday.

He will assume office on 24 February 2025, succeeding Masatsugu Asakawa, who will leave office on 23 February 2025. Kanda will complete the unexpired term of President Asakawa, which ends on 23 November 2026.

“Mr. Kanda’s extensive experience in international finance and proven leadership in multilateral settings will serve ADB well in navigating complex global economic challenges and fostering international cooperation,” said Chair of the ADB Board of Governors and Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta. “The ADB Board of Governors looks forward to working with Mr. Kanda,” Panetta added

According to press release, with nearly 4 decades of experience, Kanda has held key leadership roles at the Ministry of Finance of Japan, including Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs.

He has extensive experience in financial sector policy and macro-fiscal policy, having served as Deputy Commissioner at the Financial Services Agency, Deputy Director-General of the Budget Bureau, and Deputy Vice-Minister for Policy Planning and Coordination.

He is also a leading expert in education and science policy as well as university reform.         

Kanda has been actively engaged in the G7, G20, and other international forums, addressing key policy challenges such as multilateral development bank (MDB) evolution, pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and debt sustainability and transparency.

During his tenure as Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs, Japan made a record contribution of more than $1 billion to the Asian Development Fund 13th replenishment (ADF 14).

Since 2016, Kanda has served as Chair of the OECD Corporate Governance Committee, overseeing the review of the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance in 2023. He also has substantial experience in strategic discussions and decision-making at MDBs, having served as Alternate Executive Director for Japan at the World Bank.

Kanda obtained his Bachelor of Laws from the University of Tokyo in 1987, and M.Phil in Economics from Oxford University in 1991.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Bank Governor Education Budget Bank Tokyo Oxford Italy Japan February November 2016 Asian Development Bank From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

15 'criminals' arrested in Sargodha

20 seconds ago
 Life-term awarded in murder case

Life-term awarded in murder case

21 seconds ago
 Vegetables cultivated with sewerage discarded

Vegetables cultivated with sewerage discarded

23 seconds ago
 Funeral prayer of constable Safdar Hussain Shah of ..

Funeral prayer of constable Safdar Hussain Shah offered at Police Lines HQ

24 seconds ago
 Thousands left queuing to vote in Namibia after sc ..

Thousands left queuing to vote in Namibia after scheduled polls close

26 seconds ago
 The Punjab University and Brunel University of Lon ..

The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU

11 minutes ago
NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at ..

NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore

11 minutes ago
 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup begins Friday

8 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar

8 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of ..

Mohsin Naqvi reassures to watch best interests of Pakistan at ICC meeting on Fri ..

8 minutes ago
 South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis poi ..

South Korea slashes interest rates by 25 basis points

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

Pakistan needs a cornea donation campaign: AST

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business