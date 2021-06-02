Mashkoor Ali appointed Additional Commissioner-IR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Syed Mashkoor Ali, an officer of Inland Revenue Services as Additional Commissioner -IR (BS-19 on regular basis) Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Syed Mashkoor Ali, an officer of Inland Revenue Services as Additional Commissioner -IR (BS-19 on regular basis) Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi.

According to FBR notification issued here Wednesday, he has relinquished the charge of the post Additional Commissioner-IR (BS-19 on acting charge basis) Medium Taxpayers Office, Karachi. He assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notify that Bushra Ranjha, an officer of IR services has assumed the charge of the post Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-18 on regular basis) Regional Tax Office, Peshawar.

Tayyaba Shafique, an officer of IR Service has assumed the charge of the post Deputy Commissioner-IR (BS-18 on regular basis), Large Taxpayers Office, Karachi.