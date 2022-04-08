UrduPoint.com

Masood Ahmed Appointed Chief (HRM-Customs)

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Masood Ahmed appointed Chief (HRM-Customs)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Masood Ahmed, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS), as Chief (HRM-Customs), FBR (HQ), Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Masood Ahmed, a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Custom Services (PCS), as Chief (HRM-Customs), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

According to the FBR notification issued here on Friday, he has resigned from the post of Chief, FBR (HQ), Islamabad, and has taken over the post.

