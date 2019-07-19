(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said Pakistan can benefit from Prime Minister attractive personality during his upcoming visit to the US.Talking to the business community, he said that US attitude towards Pakistan is getting better and declaring a separatist group as a terrorist organization is part of the desire of Washington to improve ties with Pakistan, he said.Mian Zahid Hussain said that masses and the business community has pinned high hopes on the PM Imran's visit to the US as it can result in some flexibility in the stance of IMF and FATF.The business leader said that any development on Kashmir issue is not possible due to the honeymoon between the US and India but Pakistan can play a role in bringing Taliban and the US close to a peace deal.

He was of the view that a peace deal will ensure the withdrawal of US troops, save fifty billion Dollars annually and help the US to focus on the Gulf crisis.The former minister noted that India can try to sabotage the whole process, therefore, tackling New Delhi should be the responsibility of the Oval Office.He said that issues like US tensions with China and Iran will also come under discussion as a war can hit Pakistan very badly while the PM may get two billion dollars under coalition support fund held by the US.Imran should also mention two major military offensives against terrorists which has also resulted in relative peace in some Afghan bordering areas."Pakistan should tell the US very clearly that it will not compromise its relations with China, CPEC will not be abandoned and the dominance of any country in the region will not be accepted", he added.