UrduPoint.com

Masses Not Getting Benefit Of Reduced Oil Prices: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:08 AM

Masses not getting benefit of reduced oil prices: Mian Zahid Hussain

Mechanism to benefit consumers without delay demanded

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said masses are not getting the benefit of reduced oil prices in the international market.


He said that there should be a mechanism to transfer the benefit of receded prices to the consumers and industrial sector without delay.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that oil prices are at the lowest in the last three months due to a strong dollar and resurgence of coronavirus.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that China, which is the largest crude importer has introduced a zero-tolerance policy for coronavirus while many countries have reintroduced travel restrictions which has reduced the demand for oil.


The dollar is at its highest during the last nine months reducing oil price by five dollars in seven days but masses here are yet to get any benefit, he said.
The business leader said that the shale oil production in the US has increased to fifteen months high while OPEC has also decided to boost production by every month which will also hit the oil prices.


The increased popularity of electric vehicles have also dented oil sales therefore there is no chance of substantial hike in oil prices but the chances of reduction is bright, he observed.


He noted that government reviews oil prices fortnightly but some other countries are reviewing it on daily, after three days or weekly basis and prices are announced after considering the exchange rate and other expenses.
The government should consider streamlining oil prices mechanism, he demanded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exchange Business Dollar China Oil Vehicles Alliance Price Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped drone

2 minutes ago
 IMF recognizes Pakistan's assistance in safe evacu ..

IMF recognizes Pakistan's assistance in safe evacuation of its staff from Afghan ..

7 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivi ..

Emirates ramps up operations and boosts connectivity across its network as trave ..

24 minutes ago
 Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the rep ..

Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the representatives of MFAs of Turkme ..

31 minutes ago
 New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th annivers ..

New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th anniversary of Ajman Museum issued

47 minutes ago
 realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan wit ..

Realme Kicks-off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan with Tons of Exciting Discounts a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.