Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed a sharp downturn and triggered the circuit breakers and led to a temporary suspension of trading activity.

All outstanding trades during the halt were cancelled.

The trading session opened with a strong bearish sentiment, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index initially plunging by 3,331.22 points, falling to 115,460 points.

The downward trend continued to escalate, and the index dropped further by 6,287 points, reaching 112,504 points.

As the decline exceeded 5 percent in the PSX-45 Index, the lower circuit breaker was activated, leading to a suspension in trading across the exchange.

The psx management announced that equity and equity-based markets would remain closed for 46 minutes.

The market turmoil resulted in the cancellation of all outstanding trades during the suspension window. Trading activity is expected to resume after the scheduled break which would depend on market conditions.

The sharp fall reflected growing investor concerns, though the reasons behind the panic selling were not immediately clear.

The market analysts are closely monitoring developments for signs of stabilization or further volatility.