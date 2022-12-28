Massive Fire at Oil Refinery in North of Iraq Taken Under Control - Civil Defense Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Iraqi firefighters have brought a massive fire at the Al-Kuwair oil refinery plant alongside the Gwer-Erbil highway in northern Iraq's Erbil province under control, Maj. Sarkot Karsh, the spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in Erbil, said on Tuesday.

An eyewitness told Sputnik earlier in the day that a massive fire broke out at the oil refinery in Erbil for an unknown reason.

"The fire at the Al-Kuwair refinery was brought under control, without any casualties being recorded," Karsh told the Iraqi news Agency, adding that "there are only material losses, including 9 (oil) tanks."

According to the media, six fire crews were involved in extinguishing the fire.