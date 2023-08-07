Massive Gas Explosion in Apartment Building in Southern Tehran Kills 1 - Fire Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) One person was killed after a massive explosion hit an apartment building in southern Tehran after a gas leak, Iranian Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki said.

"As of this moment, 20 people have been recovered from under debris.

Local sources reported that 13 of them have been hospitalized and 3 more have received ambulatory treatment," Maleki told official news agency IRNA , adding that a 75-years old woman was killed in the accident.

According to media reports, the building had three floors. Four neighboring buildings were also damaged.