Material Testing Lab Being Upgraded

Published August 08, 2025

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Material Testing Laboratory operating under Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is being upgraded to meet modern technical standards.

FDA Acting Director General Qaisar Abbas Rind reviewed the laboratory's performance and implementation of recent reforms during a meeting and said that several administrative measures to this effect have already been completed.

Director Inspection/Planning and Development Asim Mahmood, Sub-Engineer Ahsan Mehboob and others were also present in the meeting.

FDA Acting DG was briefed and informed that laboratory staff have been provided with specific uniforms for identification and personal safety which they are required to wear while on duty.

Additionally, all samples are now properly tagged and securely sealed.

The fees for analyzing various material samples from roads and buildings have also been revised and reasonably increased.

FDA Acting DG expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the reforms.

He said that the laboratory's environment and administrative affairs must be kept organized and transparent on a sustainable basis.

He stressed that there should be no negligence in the tagging and sealing of material samples.

He highlighted the importance of focusing on using high-level technical skills for sample analysis to ensure the reliability of the results.

He directed the staff to ensure the proper protection of all machinery, equipment, chemicals and other articles and to keep all records up-to-date.

