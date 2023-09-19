Matters regarding restructuring of PIA discussed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad on Tuesday chaired a meeting with different stakeholders regarding restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) leading to a privatisation process.

Advisor to PM on Aviation along with key members of his team, senior management and legal and financial consultants of PIA were also present, said a press release.

Clear timelines regarding the process were agreed with a view to meet the target set by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, it added.