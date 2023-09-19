Open Menu

Matters Regarding Restructuring Of PIA Discussed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Matters regarding restructuring of PIA discussed

Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad on Tuesday chaired a meeting with different stakeholders regarding restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) leading to a privatisation process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad on Tuesday chaired a meeting with different stakeholders regarding restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) leading to a privatisation process.

Advisor to PM on Aviation along with key members of his team, senior management and legal and financial consultants of PIA were also present, said a press release.

Clear timelines regarding the process were agreed with a view to meet the target set by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Privatisation Cabinet PIA

Recent Stories

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Ag ..

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Agriculture Projects in Mirpurkh ..

10 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down ..

Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down arms

13 minutes ago
 Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upp ..

Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upper Chitral

11 minutes ago
 Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diam ..

Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diamonds

5 minutes ago
 DC directs joint action against power theft

DC directs joint action against power theft

5 minutes ago
 flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers i ..

Flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers in summer

17 minutes ago
UN aid deliveries resume via rebel-held Syria bord ..

UN aid deliveries resume via rebel-held Syria border crossing

5 minutes ago
 Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee

Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee

5 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

5 minutes ago
 21st Arab Media Forum to display Refik Anadol’s ..

21st Arab Media Forum to display Refik Anadol’s groundbreaking AI artwork

17 minutes ago
 CM Domki directs secretaries to take steps to prov ..

CM Domki directs secretaries to take steps to provide relief to masses

2 minutes ago
 Mohtasib, Shaheed Benazirabad holds open Kacheri

Mohtasib, Shaheed Benazirabad holds open Kacheri

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business