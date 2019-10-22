UrduPoint.com
Mauritius Calls On Major Greenhouse Gas Emitters To Do More To Fight Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:38 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Mauritius urges major greenhouse gas emitters to put more effort into fighting climate change, the acting president of the country, Paramasivum P. Vyapoory, told Sputnik.

According to Vyapoory, Mauritius is doing its part, "raising awareness among the population for individual action, promoting renewable energy sources, the planting of trees" and is proud to have "completely banned the use of plastic bags."

"It is important to understand that whatever the actions being taken by small countries, like Mauritius, it is only when those countries which are most responsible for the effects of climate change, it's when they start taking serious actions that we can expect real improvement, as far as climate change is concerned," the acting president said.

Vyapoory, who will be attending Russia-Africa forum in Sochi this week � becoming the first Mauritius leader to visit Russia � remarked that Moscow's official adoption of the Paris agreement on climate change was "a major sign of support of big countries in this fight."

As an island nation, Mauritius is particularly exposed to the effects of climate change such as sea level rise, flash floods and intense cyclones. In addition, Mauritius has to tackle marine pollution and ocean acidification.

