Mauritius Invites Russia's Lukoil, Rosneft To Join Port Louis Development - President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:58 PM

Mauritius aims to interest Russian petroleum companies, such as Lukoil, Rosneft and Tatneft, in fuel operations at Port Louis harbor, Paramasivum P. Vyapoory, the acting president of Mauritius, told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Mauritius aims to interest Russian petroleum companies, such as Lukoil, Rosneft and Tatneft, in fuel operations at Port Louis harbor, Paramasivum P. Vyapoory, the acting president of Mauritius, told Sputnik.

"In line with government vision to enhance economic cooperation with the Russian Federation the Mauritius port authority is putting in place a strategy aimed at attracting leading Russian petroleum companies, including Gazprom, Lukoil, Rosneft and Tatneft to expand their range of bunkering activities at Port Louis harbor. There is work for your there," Vyapoory said.

Mauritius is positioning itself as the preferred regional maritime gateway and has put in place a strategy of development for its major sea hub Port Louis set to be partly finalized by the end of 2020.

"Mauritius is strategically situated on the world's shipping routes. Port Louis harbor, the country's only commercial port is due to undergo a significant transformation in a short and medium term.

Port Louis harbor has emerged as a modern port with a high degree of mechanization and sophistication," the president explained.

The island's port authority is "investing massively in ports infrastructure development projects, compassing its five core business segments."

"That's continued transshipment, bunkering, cruise, seafood and port. The constriction of an island terminal will be the central piece of Port Louis bid for regional container status," Vyapoory added.

Sixty-feet dredging will "ensure that the navigation channel is accessible to the latest generation of container vessels," he said.

"Mauritius port authority is also considering enhancing other facilities, including those of cruise ships. The construction of the cruise terminal building has already started and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. It also plans to use its state-of-the-art facility to handle all interisland traffic," the president said.

