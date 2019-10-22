Mauritius Wants to Sign FTA With Eurasian Economic Union 'in Near Future' - President

Mauritius wants to sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union "in the near future," Paramasivum P. Vyapoory, the acting president of the island nation, told Sputnik

"We are looking forward to signing of the free trade agreement with Eurasian Economic Union in the near future.

We believe that this will bolster trade with countries of the Eurasian Union, including Russia," the president said, adding that Mauritius signed a free trade agreement with China several days ago.