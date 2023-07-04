Maximum cotton production top priority, says Altaf Baloch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary of Higher education South Punjab, Muhammad Altaf Baloch, said on Tuesday that maximum cotton production was a top priority of the Punjab government.

He expressed these views during a visit to Tehsil Chobara to monitor the campaign to grow more cotton and inspected the demonstration plot of cotton crops. He also inspected the Farmer Facilitation Center Rafiqabad and inquired about the problems of the farmers.

Secretary further said that a good cotton crop will be a source of getting more foreign exchange.

Assistant Commissioner Chobara Jam Muhammad Aslam, Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Sadiq, and Assistant Director Pest Warning Ejaz Qaisrani were also present.

Secretary of Higher Education South Punjab directed the agriculture department to reach out to every cotton farmer for consultation. Farmers should be fully informed about the proper use of fertilizers.

He said that farmers' meetings (Baithak) should be organized for timely information about crop irrigation and harmful sects killing pesticides.

Altaf Baloch, while checking the quality and prices of agricultural inputs at the Kisan Sahulat Center, directed officials to ensure the availability of fertilizers and pesticides at the center.

Kisan Facilitation Center was the best facility for farmers which will provide quality agricultural inputs under one roof.

Later, he also attended Kisan gathering at Chak No 133 Lalal Zar and heard about the problems of the farmers.

He directed the agriculture officials to take strict action against the sellers of expensive fertilizers and pesticides and asked officials concerned to check the shops to ensure the availability of quality pesticides and fertilizers.