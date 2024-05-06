May Day holiday sees over 1.3 billion passenger trips across China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Over 1.3 billion passenger trips were handled by China's transportation sectors during the just-concluded May Day holiday, up 2.1 percent from a year ago, official statistics showed on Monday.

Of the total, highway traffic amounted to nearly 1.

25 billion passenger trips, up 2.1 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Railway trips rose 1.4 percent to 91.76 million while air trips surged 8.1 percent to 9.97 million, and passenger trips by water increased by 6 percent to nearly 6.96 million.

This year's May Day holiday ran from May 1 to May 5.