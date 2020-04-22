UrduPoint.com
May Futures For WTI Crude Rise On Last Day Of Trading By 124% To $10 Per Barrel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:30 AM

May Futures for WTI Crude Rise on Last Day of Trading by 124% to $10 Per Barrel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The price of futures contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude with delivery in May on the last day of trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by 124.07 percent to $10.01 per barrel, recovering from deep negative values reached on Monday.

At the previous session, the price of WTI front-month futures became negative for the first time in history, collapsing by the end of trading by 300 percent to minus $37.63 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of June futures for WTI crude dropped on Tuesday by 43.4 percent to $11.57 per barrel, falling as low as $6.55 per barrel during the session.

