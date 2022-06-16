Mayor assures resolution of traders' problems

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has assured to the trade community that their problems would be resolved on priority basis and no compromise would be made in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has assured to the trade community that their problems would be resolved on priority basis and no compromise would be made in this regard.

Talking to a delegation of traders here on Thursday, he paid tribute to the sacrifices of the trade community, which could not be forgotten.

On this occasion, traders informed him about the installation of a faulty power transformer on the heritage trail. The mayor assured them to resolve their problems on an urgent basis.

The delegation also highlighted issues related to street-light, maintenance of security cameras, flow of traffic and other problems.