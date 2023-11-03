Mayor assures to cooperate with ICCI in exploring UK market for exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Mayor of the London, Borough of Hounslow Afzaal Kiani along with Councillor Samia Chaudhry and others Friday visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and exchanged views with the business community on matters for further improving Pakistan’s business relations with the UK.

He assured that he would cooperate with ICCI members in exploring the UK market for exports.

He said that the Pakistani diaspora had great love for Pakistan and they were keen to contribute to the economic development of their home country.

He said that ICCI should form a delegation for the UK and he would arrange their meetings with Hounslow Chamber of Commerce to explore areas of business collaboration with them.

He said that promotion of tourism in Pakistan would promote a soft image and attract tourists and investors to Pakistan.

Councillor Samia Chaudhry and other members of the delegation said that the Pakistani diaspora in the UK prefers to buy Made in Pakistan products and stressed that Pakistani exporters should focus on enhancing their exports to the UK.

She stressed for bridging the communication gap between the private sectors of both countries to increase bilateral trade and investment relations.

Speaking at the occasion President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, said that the UK was an important trading partner of Pakistan and we wanted to further strengthen the trade ties.

He said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK was just over £ 4 billion in 2023 and stressed for developing strong business linkages between the private sectors of both countries to further improve bilateral trade relations.

He said that the Chinese and Indian diaspora had contributed significantly to the economies of their home countries and emphasized that the Pakistani diaspora should also play a role to steer Pakistan out of the current economic challenges.

He stressed that the Pakistani diaspora in the UK should transfer technology and explore JVs and investment in Pakistan.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that many Pakistani products reach the UK market through smuggling due to which economies of both countries suffer and he stressed for promoting direct trade to achieve better results.

He assured that ICCI would connect the investors of the UK with right partners in Pakistan.