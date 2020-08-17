Mayor Islamabad assures to address issues of food park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Monday assures to address issues of Food Park in order to promote businesses activities on priority basis.

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President called on Mayor Islamabad and discussed the key issues of business community for redress.

Addressing the delegation Aziz said that the food park was a great project of Islamabad but the situation created by Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected its business.

However, he said that a committee would be constituted in collaboration with the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to make the food park functional again and revive its business activities.

He said two representatives, each from ICCI, MCI and Islamabad Restaurants Association would be included in the Committee.

He said that special concessions would be given to those businesses who have paid regular rent while food park issues would be resolved on priority basis.

Expressing their views, Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President, ICCI said that the establishment of food park in Islamabad was a commendable initiative as it had promoted many businesses in the area while the people were enjoying good food in the facility.

However, they said that the business activities in the food park have been ruined due to the outbreak of corona virus.

They demanded that MCI should provide special incentives to the businesses of Food Park so that they could revive their business activities.