Mazda Canada Says Year-Over-Year Sales for April Down More Than 80 Percent

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Mazda Canada reported that sales in April fell by more than 80 percent compared to the same month last year as the economy continues to be beleaguered by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported April sales of 1,191 vehicles, a decrease of 81.1 percent compared to April 2019," a company statement said on Monday.

Mazda added that since the start of the year it has only sold 12,428 vehicles, a 38.3 percent decline over the same period last year.

Mazda North American Operations, which oversees its US and Mexican operations, reported a 44.5 decline in sales for the month of April compared to one year ago, the statement said.

The year-to-date sales for 2020 declined by 13.2 percent over the same period last year, the statement added.