MCB Bank-PayPak cardholders to be enabled for e-commerce: agreement signed between 1Link and MCB Bank

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021) Building upon SBP’s vision of promoting Pakistan’s domestic payment scheme PayPak, MCB Bank (MCB) has signed an agreement with 1LINK, to facilitate PayPak cardholders in conducting online e-commerce transactions. MCB PayPak Debit Card customers will soon be able to shop online and make payments from anywhere in Pakistan, adding more value to their digital banking experience.

PayPak was launched by 1LINK in 2016 adding Pakistan to the list of countries in the world that have their own domestic payment schemes. Ever since its launch, PayPak has managed to impressively garner countrywide acceptance on ATMs and POS while simultaneously ensuring facilitation of e-commerce transactions.

At the agreement signing 1LINK CEO Najeeb Agrawalla stated: “The enablement of PayPak cards for e-commerce transactions has now become a necessity owing to the exponential rise in digital payments due to the pandemic.

PayPak has come a long way and we aim to make PayPak the card of choice for all Pakistanis by providing unparallel acceptability and benefits. We congratulate MCB for enabling their PayPak cardholders to make online purchases on e-Commerce marketplaces within Pakistan, with no compromise on security.”

Mr. Shahzad Ishaq, Group Head Consumer & Digital Banking MCB Bank said, “MCB has a tradition of providing reliable, convenient and forward looking services to our customers. This initiative is a milestone on our journey to promote domestic products and services by digitizing experience, in line with Regulator’s vision. By empowering PayPak cardholders, MCB will further deliver financial inclusion and mobilize customers towards adoption of digital payments.”