McCarthy Says Agreement in Principle Reached on Debt Ceiling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has confirmed that Republicans have reached an agreement in principle with the White House on raising the US debt ceiling to avert a possible default.

On Saturday, US media reported that US House Republicans were close to having a deal with the White House.

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with McCarthy on Saturday.

"I just got off the phone with the president a bit ago. After he wasted time and refused to negotiate for months, we've come to an agreement in principle that is worthy of the American people," McCarthy said on Twitter on Saturday evening.