McCarthy Says Biden Agrees US Debt Too Large, Hopeful Will Reach Deal on Raising Limit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during remarks at the White House that he and President Joe Biden agreed that the US national debt is too large and must be addressed, and both are hopeful that they will reach an agreement on raising the debt limit.

"We both agreed we need to change the trajectory - that our debt is too large - and I think at the end of the day we could find common ground, make our economy stronger, take care of this debt, but more importantly get this government moving again to curb inflation, make us less dependent upon China," McCarthy said alongside Biden on Monday.

Biden also expressed hope that both sides will reach an agreement on raising the debt limit, underscoring that although there are still some disagreements, they have a significant responsibility to arrive at a consensus.