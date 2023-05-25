UrduPoint.com

McCarthy Says Briefly Discussed Talks On US Debt Ceiling With Former President Trump

McCarthy Says Briefly Discussed Talks on US Debt Ceiling With Former President Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that he has spoken to former President Donald Trump about the ongoing talks with the White House on raising the United States' debt ceiling as negotiations on the issue with current President Joe Biden remain unresolved.

"I did talk to President Trump the other day, it came up, but just for a second," McCarthy told reporters, when asked whether he has discussed the debt ceiling with Trump.

Trump recommended the House speaker get a "good agreement" with Biden, McCarthy added.

McCarthy and Biden are engaged in ongoing negotiations to raise the debt ceiling, with McCarthy backing House Republicans' proposal to raise the limit in exchange for cuts to government spending, while Biden advocates for a no-strings-attached increase.

There is a risk that the US government will default on its financial obligations as early as June 1 if an agreement is not reached, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned.

More Stories From Business

