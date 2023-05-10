McCarthy Says Congressional Leaders, Biden Will Resume US Debt Ceiling Negotiations Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during a press briefing that he, President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders will meet on Friday to resume negotiations on raising the United States' debt ceiling.

"The staff will get together, and we'll get back together, the principals, on Friday," McCarthy said on Tuesday after conducting talks with Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Last month, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending. Biden and Schumer have rejected the proposal.