McCarthy Says Debt Limit Talks With Biden Productive in Area of 'Differences of Opinion'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House that both sides had productive talks in areas where they have differences of opinion on raising the US debt limit.

"I did feel the discussion was productive in areas that we have differences of opinion," McCarthy said on Monday evening. "We're going to have the staff to continue to get back together and work on ... some of the things that we had talked about."

McCarthy added that he thinks the tone of his meeting with Biden on Monday evening was better than any other time they have had discussions on raising the debt limit.