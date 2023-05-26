McCarthy Says Negotiators Made 'Progress' in Debt Ceiling Talks Yesterday - Reports

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Friday that White House and Republican negotiators made progress in the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations on Thursday, Punchbowl News reported

"I thought we made progress yesterday," McCarthy was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, US media reported that McCarthy and Biden are nearing a deal to raise the debt limit for two years in exchange for some cuts to government spending.

The United States could default on its financial obligations as soon as June 1 if an agreement is not reached and passed by Congress, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned.